Dan Carter withdrawn from Blues bench vs Hurricanes due to calf tightness

The wait for Dan Carter's Super Rugby Aotearoa debut goes on after the former New Zealand fly-half was withdrawn from the Blues bench for Saturday's clash with the Hurricanes due to calf tightness.

"He's pulled up a bit tight," Blues coach Leon MacDonald told reporters in Auckland. "It's nothing too major but we want to make sure we don't risk anything with Dan.

"With calves, if you get on top of them early, it can take a couple of days to come right, but if you're a little bit late it can be three to four weeks, so it makes sense just to look after him."

Carter's withdrawal sees Matt Duffie coming into the 23, while the full glare of the spotlight will be back on Beauden Barrett, who is returning to Wellington Regional Stadium for the first time since his move from the Hurricanes to the Blues.

Barrett will appear opposite younger brother Jordie at full-back, with MacDonald opting against pushing the two times World Player of the Year into the number 10 jersey.

"There was a lot of thought given to it," MacDonald said.

"He's quite happy playing good rugby at the back and enjoying his time there. That makes it an easier decision for us because Otere (Black) has been playing good rugby as well and the team is prospering because those two work well together."

Injury concerns have forced the Blues to make several other changes with No 8 Hoskins Sotutu missing with a knee injury, while James Parsons and Blake Gibson are also ruled out.

Barrett's All Blacks team-mate Dane Coles has returned for the Hurricanes after he missed last week's victory over the Otago Highlanders with a minor calf injury.

The Hurricanes currently sit in third place and will be in search of redemption following a 30-20 loss at Eden Park in round one.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has made two other changes with Jackson Garden-Bachop gets back the number 10 jersey from Fletcher Smith and Peter Umaga-Jensen makes a return to the mid-field.

Head coach, Jason Holland says after a slow start to the competition, momentum is building.

"We can't wait to get back out there in front of our home fans again. They have recovered well and are looking forward to the physical challenge."

The Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Kobus Van Wyk, 13 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara, 1 Ben May, 2, Dane Coles, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 James Blackwell, 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Reed Prinsep, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Vaea Fifita, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Wes Goosen.

The Blues: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Harry Plummer, 11 Emoni Narawa, 10 Otere Black, 9 Finlay Christie, 1 Alex Hodgman, 2 Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tuungafasi, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 5 Josh Goodhue, 6 Aaron Carroll, 7 Dalton Papalii, 8 Akira Ioane

Replacements: 16 Luteru Tolai, 17 Marcel Renata, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Tony Lamborn, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 TJ Faiane, 23 Matt Duffie.