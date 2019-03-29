Racing 92 vs Toulouse preview: French rivals collide in Champions Cup quarter-finals

Toulouse head into their European Champions Cup tie full of confidence

Toulouse's stranglehold on the Top 14 will be put aside in their European Champions Cup quarter-final with Racing 92 at the La Defense Arena in Paris on Sunday (kick-off: 3.15pm GMT).

The four-time European champions finished runners up to Leinster in Pool 1, but they have enhanced their Champions Cup credentials in recent weeks, sweeping aside all before them since losing to the Irish side in January.

Toulouse last won Europe's top prize in 2010, but with the club closing in on a 20th French championship - three points clear of Clermont with a game in hand at the summit in the TOP 14 - Le Stade now turn their focus on reaching an 11th European semi-final.

After seven seasons without a domestic title, including a 12th-placed finish two seasons ago, the feeling in the south is that these one-time French standard-bearers in Europe are back.

Joint head coaches Ugo Mola and Regis Sonnes are quietly developing a vibrant side, peppered with the youth and experience from France's Six Nations squad.

Fly-half Romain Ntamack, wing Yoann Huget and full-back Thomas Ramos are back from international duty, and then there is Antoine Dupont - touted as the next great French scrum-half. Assistant coach Jean Bouilhou believes ball retention will be key ahead of facing the 2018 runners up.

Toulouse's Antoine Dupont is touted as the next great French scrum-half

"I think it'll be key to keep possession and not give it away to our opponents, because Racing are so strong on home soil," said the 40-year-old, who won three European Cups as a player with Toulouse.

"They're a team who play differently, depending on whether they're at home or away, and they have world-class players, so we know it'll be a very tough game.

"First of all, they have a very experienced squad. They've played in European finals and have been French champions. They also have players like [Virimi] Vakatawa, [Leone] Nakarawa and Teddy Thomas in their ranks.

Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola knows Racing 92 will be backed by a partisan crowd

"They have a massive pack, with players who can carry the ball when it's off the ground and speed up the game when necessary.

"They have players who are constantly looking to get forward, none more so than their number 10 [Finn Russell]. If you go through position by position, I think they have top-level players in each of them and I think that's what makes them so good."

Toulouse have suffered just three defeats this season, and head into the game on a seven-match winning streak, which includes a 34-29 win over Racing 92 in February.

Racing 92 have lost both their domestic games with Toulouse in the TOP14 this season

Their latest triumph saw captain Piula Faasalele shine in a 23-19 victory over La Rochelle - ideal preparation for the sharp end of European competition.

"That was a real fight with an incredible intensity and we had the answers. This team is full of confidence," said Sonnes, who won three championships as a player with Toulouse in 1994, 1995 and 1997.

Having beaten Leinster at Stade Ernest-Wallon earlier this season, Toulouse will fear no one ahead of the knockout stages, but the Parisian side also come into this Sunday's contest full of confidence.

Simon Zebo runs to score a try for Racing 92 against Bordeaux-Begles

Racing warmed up for the encounter by beating Bordeaux Begles in the Top 14 last weekend, with Simon Zebo setting up one try for Donnacha Ryan and scoring another during an impressive display by the Ireland international.

It was the sixth time this season that Racing scored more than 40 points at home in another fine bonus-point win.

But despite the eventual 47-27 victory, Laurent Labit's men remain 13 points behind second-placed Clermont and 20 points behind leaders Toulouse.

Team news

Finn Russell was forced off just before the interval after a collision with Lucas Tauzin

Racing 92 have made seven changes to the side which beat Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 last weekend. Finn Russell comes in at No.10 with Ben Volavola dropping down to the bench. Teddy Thomas is preferred to Louis Dupichot on the right wing with Virimi Vakatawa at outside centre.

Toulouse have also rung the changes after their win against La Rochelle. In the backs Cheslin Kolbe comes in at full-back while Yoann Huget comes in for Lucas Tauzin on the right wing. Sofiane Guitoune and Romain Ntamack combine in the centres replacing Theo Belan and Pita Ahki.

cheslin kolbe

Upfront Richie Arnold will partner Richie Gray in the second row while Francois Cros starts on the openside flank in place of Piula Faasalele.

Racing 92: 15 Simon Zebo, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Henry Chavancy, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Maxime Machenaud, 1 Guram Gogichashvili, 2 Dimitri Szarzewski (c), 3 Ben Tameifuna, 4 Donnacha Ryan, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 6 Baptiste Chouzenoux, 7 Bernard Le Roux, 8 Antonie Claassen.

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Eddy Ben Arous, 18 Cedate Gomes Sa, 19 Dominic Bird, 20 Boris Palu, 21 Antoine Gibert, 22 Ben Volavola, 23 Wenceslas Lauret,

Toulouse: 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Yoann Huget, 13 Sofiane Guitoune, 12 Romain Ntamack, 11 Maxime Médard, 10 Zack Holmes, 9 Antoine Dupont, 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 4 Richie Arnold, 5 Richie Gray, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 7 Francois Cros, 8 Jerome Kaino (c).

Replacements: 16 Guillaume Marchand, 17 Clément Castets, 18 Maks Van Dyk, 19 Selevasio Tolofua, 20 Piula Faasalele, 21 Sébastien Bézy, 22 Thomas Ramos, 23 Pita Ahki,