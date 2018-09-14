Sky Live: Wasps Ladies v Loughborough Lightning

Tova Derk starts for Wasps

Wasps full-back Danielle Waterman is relishing their Tyrrells Premier 15s clash against Loughborough Lightning on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

This is the first time Wasps have taken a game away from Twyford Avenue as they head to Ealing Trailfinders to take on Lightning.

Both sides got their campaigns off to winning starts with Loughborough seeing off Richmond 22-19, while Wasps beat Bristol 32-17, which included a wonderful 80m try from Tova Derk.

Waterman is looking forward to the clash against Loughborough - especially going up against former Wasps prop Justine Lucas.

Wasps Ladies vs Loughborough Lightning Live on

"It is really gutting not to see her (Lucas) in a Wasps shirt but having spoken to her she is really enjoying it up there and it is benefiting her rugby," Waterman said.

"She is a great girl and I wish her all the best - I just hope she does not play that well on Saturday!"

The two sides met twice last season in the Premiership with Wasps winning 45-5 at Twyford Avenue and Loughborough winning the return 26-20 at the University Ground.

Apart from luring Lucas away from Wasps, they have also signed Katy Daley-Mclean, Justine Lucas and Jo Brown, and Waterman is looking forward to locking horns with her England team-mate Daley-Mclean once more.

Katy Daley-Mclean in action for England

"Katy took a knock last weekend but hopefully she will be back on the roster," Waterman added.

"Yes, she will make a huge difference to their team but I want everyone to be able to showcase the game - I know she is playing for the opposition, but it is not the same if you don't beat their strongest side."

Waterman is also enjoying playing her part in an exciting Wasps back three alongside Abi Dow and Derk.

"It is amazing," said the Wasps full-back. "Tova is just something else in terms of her speed.

"She came through the Swedish Sevens and decided that she wanted to develop her rugby so she came over here. A few of her Swedish coaches went to Richmond, but she wanted to go to a different club and thankfully she came to Wasps - she is an absolute whippet.

"Abi Dow - she's got bad chat, but she is alright! She is a great talent and seeing her develop and grow is brilliant. She is a fun character and I have a lot of banter with her on and off the field."

Teams:

Wasps Ladies:

Loughborough Lightning: