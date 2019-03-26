Molly Thompson-Smith hopes to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where climbing will feature for the first time.

The 21-year-old climber was the first British woman to win a Lead Climbing World Cup medal in 2017, which earned her a full-time scholarship and world No 7 ranking.

Thompson-Smith bounced back from a serious finger injury which kept her out for months and now the Sky Sports Scholar from London has her sights set on Tokyo 2020.

"It has always been my dream to be an Olympian so to be able to maybe be there in a sport I feel passionately about would be an incredible moment," Thompson-Smith told Sky Sports News.

Image: Thompson-Smith has her sights set on Tokyo 2020

"Times are changing and the Olympics are including more sports that people care about.

"We will always watch athletics and football so I think the more sports that are broadcast and shown to young kids and adults the better.

"Seeing a sport on TV could inspire a young kid to get involved and that could change their life so it is important to keep it fresh and show what's out there."

Athletes will compete in all three disciplines of speed, lead and bouldering when sport climbing officially makes its Olympic debut.