Rose Ladies Series: Gabriella Cowley comes through four-way play-off to win at The Berkshire

Gabriella Cowley secured her third Rose Ladies Series title and second victory of the season after coming through a mammoth play-off to win at The Berkshire.

Final leaderboard Rose Ladies Series: The Berkshire

Cowley, who finished fifth in last year's Order of Merit and won the season-opening event of this campaign at West Lancs, carded a one-over 72 in wet and windy conditions to finish in a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

Whitney Hillier and last week's winner Becky Brewerton were both eliminated at the first extra hole, leaving Cowley and Alice Hewson - winner of last year's Grand Final - to battle it out for the £10,000 first prize at the fourth event of an extended season.

Both players bogeyed the second extra hole and exchanged pars at their next visit to the 18th hole, before Cowley rolled in a 10-footer at the fourth extra hole to claim victory and move top of the season-long standings.

Cowley had raced clear earlier in the day after posting back-to-back birdies from the fifth but then carded three bogeys in five holes from the 11th, while Hewson had the opportunity for the outright victory until she bogeyed her final hole.

Hillier mixed three birdies with four bogeys in her round of 72 and Brewerton managed just one birdie on a difficult day for scoring, while Rachel Drummond finished a shot back in fifth after dropping a shot at the par-four last.

Fourteen-year-old amateur Maggie Whitehead double-bogeyed the 16th and triple-bogeyed the last to finish on three over and tied-sixth with Felicity Johnson, while Liz Young - winner at Woburn in event two of the campaign - bogeyed three of her final four holes to post a eight-over 79.

The Rose Ladies Series now takes a three-month hiatus to coincide with the start of the Ladies European Tour season, with the next events taking place at Hillside Golf Club on August 2 and Royal Birkdale the following day.

JCB Golf and Country Club will then be the venue for a tournament on August 5, where players will have the opportunity to secure a place in Final Qualifying for the AIG Women's Open later that month.

Watch highlights from Cowley's Rose Ladies Series next week on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports On Demand and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.