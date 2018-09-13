Alexa Bliss says Trish Stratus bout at WWE Evolution is a 'dream'
By Matty Paddock
Last Updated: 13/09/18 12:11pm
Alexa Bliss has hailed her Evolution clash against the legendary Trish Stratus as a "dream" bout.
Stratus, one of the biggest names in WWE history, will make her highly-anticipated return at Evolution - the company's first ever all-female show - on October 28.
She will go up against Bliss in a match that could yet be for the Raw women's championship should the current red-brand superstar be successful in her rematch against Ronda Rousey for the gold at Hell in a Cell this Sunday on Sky Sports Box Office.
Bliss revealed exclusively in an interview with Sky Sports that the showdown in the New York against seven-time former Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer will be a career highlight.
"I've been very fortunate with WWE because they've given me many opportunities," said Bliss.
"I've been fortunate with them all but I am very, very excited for this match.
"It is definitely a dream match for me and to know that people wanted this match and that WWE trusted me to have this match, I'm very honoured.
"It is definitely going to be a great, personal accomplishment for me. I am really excited for it."