Alexa Bliss says Trish Stratus bout at WWE Evolution is a 'dream'

Alexa Bliss says it is a 'dream' for her to face Trish Stratus

Alexa Bliss has hailed her Evolution clash against the legendary Trish Stratus as a "dream" bout.

Stratus, one of the biggest names in WWE history, will make her highly-anticipated return at Evolution - the company's first ever all-female show - on October 28.

She will go up against Bliss in a match that could yet be for the Raw women's championship should the current red-brand superstar be successful in her rematch against Ronda Rousey for the gold at Hell in a Cell this Sunday on Sky Sports Box Office.

Hall of Famer Stratus will Alexa Bliss at Evolution live on Sky Sports Box Office in October

Bliss revealed exclusively in an interview with Sky Sports that the showdown in the New York against seven-time former Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer will be a career highlight.

"I've been very fortunate with WWE because they've given me many opportunities," said Bliss.

"I've been fortunate with them all but I am very, very excited for this match.

"It is definitely a dream match for me and to know that people wanted this match and that WWE trusted me to have this match, I'm very honoured.

"It is definitely going to be a great, personal accomplishment for me. I am really excited for it."