0:55 Relive the best bits from SmackDown with our special highlights package! Relive the best bits from SmackDown with our special highlights package!

SmackDown completed their final preparations for Hell In A Cell with a typically action-packed episode.

The finishing touches were put on the blue half of the card for Sunday night's show, which gets underway at midnight on Monday live on Sky Sports Box Office.

And we've compiled the best of the show in a handy bite-sized highlights package for your enjoyment.

Order WWE Hell In A Cell on Sky Sports Box Office HERE!