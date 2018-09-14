WWE Lock Up: HIAC predictions!
Last Updated: 14/09/18 7:35am
Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined by Faz and TJ this week to break down Sunday's Sky Sports Box Office event, Hell In A Cell.
Eight matches are scheduled to take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio with the action getting underway from midnight on Sunday night.
The crew take a deep dive into the card, with contributions sent in from Sky Sports News reporters Anton Toloui and Michael Bridge.
The boys also discuss their favourite Hell In A Cell moment and ponder one of life's eternal questions - how much would you need to be paid to be thrown off the top of the Cell?
Click here to download the latest episode and let the Cell-shaped chat begin!
The Sky Sports WWE team give their predictions for the matches at Sunday's Hell In A Cell!