WWE Lock Up: HIAC predictions!

Last Updated: 14/09/18 7:35am

Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined by Faz and TJ this week to break down Sunday's Sky Sports Box Office event, Hell In A Cell.

Eight matches are scheduled to take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio with the action getting underway from midnight on Sunday night.

The crew take a deep dive into the card, with contributions sent in from Sky Sports News reporters Anton Toloui and Michael Bridge.

The boys also discuss their favourite Hell In A Cell moment and ponder one of life's eternal questions - how much would you need to be paid to be thrown off the top of the Cell?

Click here to download the latest episode and let the Cell-shaped chat begin!

Lock Up podcast: Hell In A Cell predictions!

The Sky Sports WWE team give their predictions for the matches at Sunday's Hell In A Cell!

