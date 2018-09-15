WWE: Make your Hell In A Cell predictions ahead of Sunday night's event!

Roman Reigns' Universal title is on the line against Braun Strowman at Hell In A Cell

WWE Hell In A Cell heads to Sky Sports Box Office this weekend - and we want to know how you think it will go down!

Eight matches are scheduled for the event in San Antonio and there will be six titles on the line as the most punishing structure in sports entertainment is wheeled out.

Two of those contests will take place inside the Cell itself and everything gets under way at midnight.

You can follow along with the action in our live text commentary on the Sky Sports web site and app through the night - and let us know your match predictions below!