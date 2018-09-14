WWE legend Ric Flair celebrates fifth marriage

Ric Flair celebrated his fifth marriage this, tying the knot with long-term partner Wendy Barlow (picture: @RicFlairNatrBoy)

Ric Flair celebrated his fifth marriage on Thursday, tying the knot with long-term partner Wendy Barlow at a ceremony in Florida.

The 16-time world champion, widely regarded as the greatest wrestler of all time, wed Barlow on the rooftop of the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach.

Flair, 69, made his entrance to the hip hop track "Ric Flair Drip" by Offset, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage.

The ceremony was attended by wrestling legend The Undertaker, Flair's daughter - and current SmackDown women's champion - Charlotte and NBA great Dennis Rodman.

Flair had intestinal surgery in July to correct issues connected to the health problems he had last summer.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma in August 2017 prior to a lengthy surgery which ultimately saved his life.