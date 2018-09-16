WWE News

WATCH: The first Hell In A Cell match - when Shawn Michaels fought The Undertaker in 1997

Last Updated: 14/09/18 4:22pm
We've dug into the Sky Sports archives to go all the way back to 1997 and the first ever Hell In A Cell match
Ahead of tonight's Sky Sports Box Office event, we go all the way back to 1997 for the first-ever Hell In A Cell match.

Twenty-one years ago The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels were in the midst of an epic rivalry - one of the greatest in the history of professional wrestling and one which endures today.

Both men wanted a crack at Bret Hart's WWF world title and there was only one way to decide who would get it - in a new match format which was known as the Hell In A Cell.

Battle would commence between the pair at the Badd Blood pay-per-view in October 1997 - and a major twist would take place during the first Cell match.

Click on the video above to relive the debut of this brutal and unique match type!

