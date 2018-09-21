Sky Sports WWE Lock Up: Hell In A Cell verdict!

This week's Lock Up is here - with a full breakdown of the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event

The Sky Sports WWE team give their verdict on Sunday night's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event - and deliver some red-hot takes on the week's events in wrestling.

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by the 'tech team' duo of Faz and TJ as the boys break down everything that happened on Sunday night's Sky Sports Box Office event.

We also find out who came out on top in the predictions challenge, and see if this month's people's champion Adam Leonard can get the better of the so-called WWE experts.

The team ponder whether Ronda Rousey is now the best 'seller' in sports entertainment and whether or not there is a better character in the company today than Becky Lynch.

All of this, plus a triple thumbs-up for Lio Rush, a red cage verdict from TJ and the line-ups for the boys' dream WWE-themed weddings!

Click here to download the latest episode of Sky Sports WWE Lock Up and to access the archive, featuring interviews with Triple H, Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and more!