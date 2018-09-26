WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown

WWE News

Last Updated: 26/09/18
We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown
SmackDown served up four matches, a near-home invasion and a mid-photoshoot attack this week.

With Super Show-Down fast approaching, the finishing touches are being put to several key programs at the huge Sky Sports Box Office event in Melbourne on October 6.

Things are simmering quite nicely between Samoa Joe and AJ Styles, and Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the battles for the blue brand's top two singles titles.

Check out how the heat was turned up on these feuds and more with our special SmackDown highlights reel!

