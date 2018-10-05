WWE: Shinsuke Nakamura wants to face AJ Styles again

Many fans felt Shinsuke Nakamura's matches with AJ Styles did not live up to expectations

Shinsuke Nakamura wants to fight AJ Styles again as he feels he is now accustomed to the WWE style.

Nakamura made a big impression after moving to the United States from Japan, where he had been involved in several classic matches with Styles, initially starring in NXT before winning the Royal Rumble in January.

As a reward for that he elected to fight Styles for the WWE championship at WrestleMania, turning heel in the immediate aftermath of a match which he lost.

Nakamura faced Styles for the first time in a WrestleMania 'dream match'

That contest - and the rematches which followed it - were seen as a disappointment by some fans, but Nakamura feels he can deliver a better program with Styles because he is now adjusted to the WWE way of wrestling.

"I want to wrestle him again," he said in an interview with Sirus XM Busted Open radio. "I think I can do more great matches.

Nakamura is the current United States champion, a title he won from Jeff Hardy

"Wrestling on pay-per-view, wrestling on a TV show, time is very strict. So, finally I feel like I got used to the WWE style. Maybe next time, if I wrestle AJ, I can create more than before.

"WWE style is a much different platform than other wrestling companies. Each wrestler wrestles under strict rules that fans never know.

"Time-wise, they're really strict, so you have to choose what is the most important thing to show in five, three, two minutes. It's completely different with other wrestling."