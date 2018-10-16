Former UFC star Matt Riddle says he wants to retire Brock Lesnar in WWE

Matt Riddle, who was signed by WWE in August, has set his sights on ending the career of The Beast

Recent WWE recruit Matt Riddle says his goal is to win the NXT title inside three months and eventually retire Brock Lesnar.

The former UFC fighter - who was introduced to WWE fans in the audience at the NXT TakeOver event in Brooklyn the night before SummerSlam - has had six NXT matches since leaving the independent circuit, all of them resulting in victories.

Despite being very early in his WWE career, Riddle has set himself some lofty targets, which include becoming the man to end Lesnar's career and take the United Kingdom championship from Pete Dunne.

"In my perfect world, I'm (NXT) champion in three months, then I'm on the main roster and I challenge Brock Lesnar, and I want to retire Brock Lesnar," he said in an interview on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.

"That's the perfect world right there. Beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the Universal title and if he loses, he retires.

Lesnar shares a UFC background with Riddle, and his next match is a triple threat with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

"There's the UK championship too and I'm pretty big in the UK so I wouldn't mind taking that guy (Dunne) too.

"There's a lot on the table. It's sports entertainment so it's really unpredictable and I have a lot of freedom."

Riddle plans to use some of that freedom to captivate the WWE audience and help usher in a new era he believes is very close to beginning.

"My goal isn't to be one of the best, it's to change the game, to change the way things work," he said. "I want to change how fans see it and I know I can do that. It's a show, it's a spectacle and I'm trying to captivate the audience.

"I want more unpredictability. I want more realism. I think the fans would appreciate that and that's what I've brought since day one. I think it's ready to change and we're on the verge of the next era."