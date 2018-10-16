WATCH: Brock and Big Show break the ring on SmackDown in 2003!

We conclude our build-up to SmackDown 1000 with an epic blue brand moment - Brock Lesnar and Big Show broke the ring!

An incredible 15 years have passed since these two bona fide monsters went head to head in a colossal tussle inside the SmackDown squared circle.

Nobody could predict what would happen next, as - in a moment which has been often imitated since - the pair caused the ring to collapse under the weight of a 500lb superplex.

The crowd roared their approval and the WWE staff sent for a ring crew to pick apart the debris and repair the damage.

Will either man make an appearance as SmackDown hosts its 1000th episode, live on Sky Sports Action at 1am, tonight?

Or will there be another act of unintentional property destruction on the special anniversary show? Tune in to find out!