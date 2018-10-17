WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

WWE superstar Kevin Owens has double knee surgery

Last Updated: 17/10/18 4:54pm

Kevin Owens' knees were injured in storyline during a post-match attack angle with Bobby Lashley
Kevin Owens' knees were injured in storyline during a post-match attack angle with Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens has had surgery on both knees and will be out of action for an undetermined period of time.

WWE confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon after several days of speculation among fans on social media that Owens had undergone the surgery.

The Canadian 34-year-old also posted on Twitter a picture of both of his legs in bandages saying: "They had a 2 for 1 sale going at the surgery store!"

Owens' most recent appearance was on Raw last week when he was attacked by Bobby Lashley after a match, with his knees being brutalised around the ring post.

He has been a consistent and regular performer at the top end of the card since moving to WWE after a long career in independent wrestling.

His on and off-screen best friend Sami Zayn is currently out of action having also undergone two surgeries to repair damage to his rotator cuffs.

