Alundra Blayze, Michelle McCool and four others added to WWE Evolution bill

Six more women from WWE's past and present have been added to the Evolution battle royal

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze and five other female competitors have been added to the battle royal at Evolution, live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 28.

Blayze, now 54, was a pioneer of women's wrestling in the mid-1990s and her series of matches against Japanese star Bull Nakano are to this day regarded as some of the best the company has ever produced.

Also competing as Madusa, who held the WWF women's championship three times and was even a Cruiserweight champion in WCW before retiring in 2001. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Joining her in the Evolution battle royal will be Michelle McCool, who was the inaugural Divas champion and two-time Women's champion and Ivory, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Former Women's and Hardcore champion Molly Holly, former Divas champion Kelly Kelly and Diva of the Year Slammy Award-winner Maria Kanellis will also compete in the match at Evolution.

The winner of the battle royal - which features Royal Rumble winner Asuka and former champions such as Carmella, Naomi and Nia Jax - will receive a title shot.