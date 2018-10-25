WATCH: Women who won men's belts in WWE

2:42 From Chyna to Trish Stratus, these eight female Superstars broke the mould by winning titles traditionally held by men From Chyna to Trish Stratus, these eight female Superstars broke the mould by winning titles traditionally held by men

The WWE's first all-women's show is taking place this weekend, as the countdown rumbles on to Evolution.

Females have, on occasion, throughout wrestling history captured titles usually reserved for men. From Chyna capturing the Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy in 1999 and repeating the trick the following year at Summer Slam, the way was paved for more to do so in the future in WWE.

However, the feat hasn't been achieved since 2004 when Jacqueline shocked Chavo Guerrero to win the Cruiserweight Championship on Smackdown.

With Evolution just around the corner, it's worthwhile casting our minds back on these memorable moments through the above video.