WWE Evolution: Who will be the winners at WWE's groundbreaking event?

The last woman standing match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch has the potential to steal the show at Evolution

Tomorrow night marks a major milestone in sports entertainment as the female superstars of the WWE locker-room take centre stage at WWE Evolution.

For the first time in WWE history, the company will stage an event made up entirely of matches featuring the best their women's division has to offer.

The Raw, SmackDown and NXT titles will be on the line, the final of the Mae Young Classic will take place and there will also be a battle royal for which the winner will receive a future title shot.

You can watch the event live on Sky Sports Box Office and here's how we think the night could unfold in New York...

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella will fight for the Raw women's title in the Evolution main event

Ronda Rousey (c) v Nikki Bella (Raw Women's Championship)

Everything points to a Rousey win in this one.

Ronda's popularity among the WWE Universe continues to grow. Her promos are getting better and her in-ring technique is wonderfully unique. She's dealt with the weight of expectation well and is worthy of holding the Raw women's title.

That said, should she win, where does Ronda go from there?

There could be value in her dropping the title at Evolution. It wouldn't be a clean win for Nikki by any means particularly with Brie at ringside, but the first mark on Rousey's perfect scorecard could set things up nicely for a rematch at Survivor Series or perhaps carry the feud all the way to WrestleMania.

It's a close one to call, but we're going for a Rousey win.

Verdict: Ronda Rousey retains

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's feud has grown increasingly brutal as the weeks have progressed

Becky Lynch (c) v Charlotte - Last Woman Standing (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Becky is arguably the hottest property in WWE right now. The heel turn at SummerSlam could not have come at a better time for the Irish Lass-kicker and she's coming into Evolution riding the crest of the wave.

Her feud with Charlotte has become deeply personal and a last woman standing match has all the makings of a classic.

Charlotte is vying to become a six-time women's champion and has plenty of experience in this sort of environment, but it's difficult to see anyone putting the brakes on Becky's run as champion right now.

It's going to be a dark and sadistic battle but the belt is staying with Becky.

Verdict: Becky Lynch retains

Kairi Sane has established herself as one of the top stars on NXT and defends her title against Shayna Baszler at Evolution

Kairi Sane v Shayna Baszler (NXT Women's Championship)

Since arriving on following her success in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sane has quickly established herself as one of the top female superstars on the yellow and black roster.

Her victory over Baszler at Takeover: Brooklyn IV was considered by many to be an upset, particularly as The Queen of Spades had been brutally decimating her previous opponents.

Should Sane retain her belt, it could pave the way for Baszler to be promoted to the main roster. A feud with her fellow UFC alumni Ronda Rousey could make sense, but the move may be a little too soon.

This could be the one title change of the evening.

Verdict: Baszler wins to become the new NXT Women's Champion

Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley team up to face the Riott Squad in a match which could be mainly about future storylines

Bayley, Sasha Banks & Natalya v The Riott Squad

The rubber match of Evolution.

Neither team are locked in a storyline coming into this but it could be a springboard to a feud. All six women deserve to be in the ring tomorrow evening, but it's somewhat of a nothing contest.

Verdict: Riott Squad win

Trish Stratus and Lita will team up to face Alicia Fox and Mickie James in a nostalgia-packed bout

Trish Stratus & Lita v Alicia Fox & Mickie James

This one's interesting as there's value in a victory for either side and there has been a further twist in the past 24 hours with Alicia Fox replacing the injured Alexa Bliss.

Trish and Lita played huge roles in the evolution of the women's division, having led the way during the Attitude Era. They returned to compete in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble earlier this year and it would be fitting to see two WWE Hall of Famers triumph over two of the biggest heels in the women's locker room.

But this is Evolution. Yes, it's a defining event celebrating how far the women's division has come, but the desire to see the new crop of female superstars rise up the rankings of sports entertainment won't stop tomorrow night.

It's essentially a heart v head moment. Nostalgia would say victory for Trish and Lita, but logic gives the W to Alicia and Mickie.

We do like a bit of nostalgia though.

Verdict: Lita and Trish win

Asuka will be among the competitors bidding for a WWE title shot in a battle royal at Evolution

Women's Battle Royal (Winner earns a championship opportunity)

There's a wealth of talent stepping into the ring for this one and it's really a question of who is ready to take that next step on Raw or SmackDown.

Plenty of entrants do have a solid argument to get their opportunity, but there are one or two who stand out.

Raw's title picture could do with something a little different and with her unique aerial ability and high-risk attitude, there's one ideal fit.

Verdict: Ember Moon

Io Shirai, a six-time world champion in Japanese promotion Stardom, bids to win the Mae Young Classic final at Evolution against Toni Storm

Toni Storm v Io Shirai (Mae Young Classic Final)

This is a fantastic opportunity for two budding young stars to put themselves on the map. Storm and Shirai will be eager to make the most of the chance and if the talent already witnessed in this year's competition is anything to go by, this should be a great match.

Having reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017 and challenged for the NXT Women's Championship in June, we are going with Storm.

Verdict: Toni Storm

