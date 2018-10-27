Charlotte Flair wants to headline Wrestlemania

3:03 Ahead of Sunday's WWE Evolution, we spoke to Charlotte Flair about the challenges she found with her change in character and her goals in WWE Ahead of Sunday's WWE Evolution, we spoke to Charlotte Flair about the challenges she found with her change in character and her goals in WWE

The Women's Evolution is here - WWE's first all women's pay-per-view - takes place on Sunday night but Charlotte Flair is already thinking about what's next for her: main eventing Wrestlemania.

Flair faces former friend Becky Lynch on Sunday night at Evolution - in the first last woman standing match in WWE history, with the Queen hoping to win and retake her throne as Smackdown Women's Champion.

"I still don't feel like I'm there yet. I've held the Divas Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships, but I still want to grow, I still want to be that best good guy, it's finding those new layers," Flair told Sky Sports.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were on the same page - for their match against The IIconics, at least

"For me I want to main event Wrestlemania, with whoever it is. That is what I want and that's my ultimate goal."

Flair also opened up about her character and the reaction to her feud with her former best friend Lynch.

"When I was a bad guy when I first started out, it was easy to be a bad guy because I felt like no one liked me and they had this pre-conception because I was a legacy wrestler and it's easier to have people not like you than like you," she said.

"Now that I've come full circle, to be more vulnerable feels natural because in my real life I am more of a vulnerable person. I say this all the time that I wish I could be more like Charlotte.

Becky Lynch put an exclamation mark on her title win over Charlotte Flair

"I think the only time I take it to heart is when I'm still getting booed and it's like, 'I'm smiling, I'm telling my story, my best friend betrayed me', and as a competitor I don't know what she would have wanted me to do to say no going into Summer Slam, but I think being able to play both is just as important.

"Knowing that we're going to have the first ever last woman standing match at Evolution, I know that my role got us to that moment and that's what I'm most proud of."

Flair also paid tribute to Roman Reigns after the superstar opened up about his second battle with leukaemia, live on Monday Night Raw.

Flair said: "He has just given us so much. Knowing that he's been battling with this and the position he's in, he has to be on top of his game, he is our top dog. Knowing that come rain or shine he was battling this just goes to show how strong he is. He's given us the gift of his athleticism, he's given us the gift of his work ethic but I truly believe his greatest gift will be his comeback for us."