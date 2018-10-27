WWE Evolution is 'an incredible moment', says Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon says women's equality is necessary in all aspects in life.

Stephanie McMahon has said that the all-women WWE Evolution is “an incredible moment in time”.

The chief brand officer of the organisation was speaking before their first major event to feature exclusively female competitors.

"It is an incredible moment in time, in WWE and in the world," McMahon said.

"Women's equality is important and necessary whether it's business or sport.

"This show is a direct result from fans demanding more from WWE and how we represent our women."

WWE Evolution will be live on Sky Sports Box Office from 11pm on Sunday night!