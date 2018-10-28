WWE: Is it time for Women's Tag Team Titles?

1:44 After we spoke to Stephanie McMahon, who told us that we could see Women's Tag Team Titles 'sooner rather than later', we asked the WWE Superstars their thoughts on them. After we spoke to Stephanie McMahon, who told us that we could see Women's Tag Team Titles 'sooner rather than later', we asked the WWE Superstars their thoughts on them.

The women of WWE take centre stage on Sunday when the first all-women's pay-per-view hits Sky Sports Box Office.

Speculation is mounting about the long-awaited introduction of the women's tag team titles, with Stephanie McMahon hinting to Sky Sports that they are coming sooner rather than later.

Among the Superstars to have discussed the possible introduction are Bayley, Sasha Banks and the Riott Squad. They spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday night's pay-per-view, Evolution.

