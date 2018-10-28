WWE News

News

WWE: Is it time for Women's Tag Team Titles?

Last Updated: 27/10/18 11:22pm
1:44
After we spoke to Stephanie McMahon, who told us that we could see Women's Tag Team Titles 'sooner rather than later', we asked the WWE Superstars their thoughts on them.
After we spoke to Stephanie McMahon, who told us that we could see Women's Tag Team Titles 'sooner rather than later', we asked the WWE Superstars their thoughts on them.

The women of WWE take centre stage on Sunday when the first all-women's pay-per-view hits Sky Sports Box Office.

Speculation is mounting about the long-awaited introduction of the women's tag team titles, with Stephanie McMahon hinting to Sky Sports that they are coming sooner rather than later.

Among the Superstars to have discussed the possible introduction are Bayley, Sasha Banks and the Riott Squad. They spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday night's pay-per-view, Evolution.

Click on the video above to hear what they had to say.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Evolution!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE Crown Jewel!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

SmackDown Reigns' revelation!

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

©2018 Sky UK