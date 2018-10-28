Paige returns to Uniondale for 'bitter sweet' moment

2:10 Ahead of the Sky Box Office event WWE Evolution, we spoke to Paige about her thoughts on the event and returning to the place where she picked up her career-ending injury. Ahead of the Sky Box Office event WWE Evolution, we spoke to Paige about her thoughts on the event and returning to the place where she picked up her career-ending injury.

The first all-women’s pay-per-view in WWE history takes place on Sunday night with WWE Evolution, but it is a bittersweet moment for Paige.

The Smackdown general manager will be returning to the same venue where she suffered her career-ending neck injury.

Two-time Divas champion Paige was told she would never return to the ring after she was left 'partially paralysed' after a mistimed kick from Sasha Banks at a Live Event last December.

Paige officially announced her retirement after Wrestlemania, at the same New Orleans venue where she made her debut.

"I feel sad I don't get to be a part of it, so it's bitter sweet. It's really nice to be back and see how far the women have come," Paige told Sky Sports.

"This is the hotel I stayed in after the injury. At the venue, laying in the ring, I knew that was it. I was just like, 'I'm never going to wrestle again'. You can feel it. The fact that I was completely paralysed for a couple of minutes, I thought, 'there's no way I can come back from this'.

"I was stubborn and said I was fine but I got back to the hotel and there were fans around, I didn't know what to say, but I was thinking, 'man, you guys are never going to see my wrestle again'.

"It's really sad. I had to retire in the place I debuted, and now the first-ever all-female pay-per-view is where I got the injury.

"I've been wanting to do this since I was 13-years-old, so to have this cut short is the saddest thing ever."