WWE Raw: Shawn Michaels attacks The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels launched a sneak attack on The Undertaker on Raw - but the Dead Man had the last laugh.

Ahead of the tag-team collision with D-Generation X at Crown Jewel on Friday night, the Brothers of Destruction were at Raw to issue a message to Michaels and Triple H, promising them once more that they will rest in peace.

But before the Phenom could utter the final syllable of his vow, DX's music hit and Triple H emerged on the stage, trademark glowsticks and water bottle in hand.

The distraction was enough to allow Michaels, sporting his newly-acquired trademark black headband, to get the jump on Taker and drop him with a Sweet Chin Music.

At that point, it looked like advantage DX. But then, the Undertaker sat up, eyes wide open.

Brock Lesnar raised the Universal title on Raw after laying Braun Strowman low with an F5

Lesnar and Strowman go head to head

There was a more clear Crown Jewel advantage seized by Brock Lesnar, who faces Braun Strowman for the Universal title vacated by Roman Reigns.

Baron Corbin hosted the Beast Incarnate and his advocate Paul Heyman, with the message from the manager clear: Lesnar will absolutely be coming back from Saudi Arabia with the belt once again around his waist.

Such a promise cut little ice with Strowman, who gave Brock a taster of what to expect on Friday with a trio of powerslams on general manager Corbin.

But Lesnar laughed last, nailing the Monster Among Men with an F5 to stand tall - with the title.

Seth Rollins delivered one of the best promos of his WWE career on Monday night's Raw

Rollins: I'll make Ambrose's life 'hell'

Seth Rollins was looking for answers from Dean Ambrose for his post-match attack after the pair won the tag-team titles on last week's Raw.

But he came away still searching for the solution to the actions of his Shield partner, who was in the arena and had a microphone in hand but offered nothing in response.

Rollins' promo was one of the most passionate of his WWE career as he acknowledged the fact he had previously betrayed the shield with a superb mic performance.