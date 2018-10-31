Sky Sports WWE Lock Up: Evolution & Crown Jewel plus bonus Natalya!

Download this week's Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast

It's a bumper double edition of the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast this week as the crew recap Evolution, look ahead to Crown Jewel and speak exclusively to Natalya.

Jefferson Lake is joined in the studio by Sky Sports News' tag team champions Anton Toloui and Jazz (or is it Jas?), and tech guy TJ is back behind the recording desk with some hands-on expertise and an extremely controversial opinion regarding one of the returning female talents.

The crew break down the full Evolution card and ponder the questions: Should Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's last-man standing match have been the main event? Was this the best WWE pay-per-view of the year? And where did Beth Phoenix get that Bull Nakano T-shirt?

We kick things off with a deep dive of an interview with Natalya talking all things women's wrestling and her own journey to this generation-defining moment given exclusively to Sky Sports ahead of the event in Long Island.

And attention then turns to Friday night's Sky Sports Box Office event Crown Jewel, with the controversial breaking news that John Cena and Daniel Bryan are off the card.

Our merry quartet - with remote contributions from the latest women's wrestling superfan Faz and the bronzed Adonis that is Michael Bridge - then name who they think will come out on top in the matches in Saudi.

