Sky Sports Lock Up: WWE Crown Jewel reaction plus Ember Moon and Titus O'Neil interviews

Check out the latest episode of the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast

The Lock Up team look back on Crown Jewel, the UK tour and speak exclusively to Ember Moon and Titus O'Neil.

In an episode recorded in Manchester after Raw and SmackDown visited the city to record their shows, WWE Editor Jefferson Lake and Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui look back on another busy week in sports entertainment.

The duo recap the controversial event which was Crown Jewel as a new Predictions champion is born and offer their thoughts on the weekly offerings from the red and blue brands.

Titus O'Neil joins the boys for an in-depth interview talking about WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia, the controversial decision to bring back Hulk Hogan and the latest with Roman Reigns.

Titus then tags in Ember Moon for an interview with a much different tone as the crew cover her recent Game of Thrones/Dungeons and Dragons-themed wedding and how a certain Japanese superstar is top of her own Arya Stark-style list of people against whom she is seeking revenge.

