WWE Survivor Series gold: Montreal '97 and the Bret Hart betrayal

1:19 Relive one of the most controversial moments in WWE history - the Montreal Screwjob Relive one of the most controversial moments in WWE history - the Montreal Screwjob

The 1997 Survivor Series is dominated by and remembered for a single incident which dramatically altered the course of wrestling history.

Just to hear the name of the city in which it took place is enough to evoke recollections of the incident - Montreal.

The story is well known: Bret Hart was about to leave the company and did not want to drop his WWE world title in Canada. As Hart had creative control, he assumed his wishes would be respected.

But Vince McMahon ordered referee Earl Hebner to ring the bell when Shawn Michaels had Hart in his own Sharpshooter submission, and HBK quickly left the ring with the belt.

The fallout was huge but the biggest impact was that it created the 'evil boss' character for McMahon and provided the catalyst for one of the biggest storylines in the history of the company.

Steve Austin would become a megastar based on his feud with the Machiavellian Mr McMahon and WWE would do incredible business as a result, eventually winning the Monday Night Wars with the momentum it helped produce.

The seeds of the program, and the victory, were sown at Survivor Series.

