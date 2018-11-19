VOTE: Best Survivor Series match - have your say for the match of the night

Will Ronda Rousey's fierce battle with Charlotte Flair earn your approval as Survivor Series' best match?

WWE served up a banquet of brutality at their annual fall brawl Survivor Series, but which match did you like best?

Raw may have come out on top - with a clean sweep margin no less - but the true assessors of who really won are you, the WWE fans and Sky Sports viewers.

So we've put together a snap after-the-event poll to find out which match was the match of the night out of the seven main-card contests.

The winner will be placed onto the ballot for 2018 match of the year alongside the winners from all of the previous events this year for an almighty December showdown to establish the year's best match.

Make your vote count here...