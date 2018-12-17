WATCH: Best of WWE TLC - highlights from the final chaotic event of 2018

2:17 Here's a look at some of the biggest moves from WWE TLC. Repeats available on Sky Sports Box Office! Here's a look at some of the biggest moves from WWE TLC. Repeats available on Sky Sports Box Office!

WWE completed their 2018 pay-per-view schedule with the brutal and chaotic TLC - and here are the best bits from it.

We've picked apart every match, move by move, to seek out the most eye-catching and jaw-dropping moments from one of the best Box Office events of the past 12 months.

Although only two titles changed hands on the night, there was plenty of drama and excitement in four action-packed hours in San Jose on Sunday night.

Click on the video above to play out our highlights reel and if you like what you see, you can still order repeats of the event on Sky Sports Box Office HERE.