WWE: Who are the six new recruits from NXT?

2:41 Lars Sullivan, EC3, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery and Nikki Cross are coming to WWE Lars Sullivan, EC3, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery and Nikki Cross are coming to WWE

As part of Vince McMahon's "shake-up" of WWE, six new faces will be moving up to the main roster from NXT in the biggest injection of fresh blood in the developmental brand's history.

Raw and SmackDown's creative teams have traditionally picked up talent from the Full Sail crew for their episodes immediately after WrestleMania but the reset has come early this year.

While no dates have been given for when main roster fans can expect to see them in action, it was revealed this week that EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, the tag team Heavy Machinery and Lars Sullivan - who has been promoted for several weeks on both shows - are all stepping up.

We take a look at what they will bring to the big league in 2019 and beyond...

The unique Nikki Cross took on Becky Lynch on the episode of SmackDown broadcast from Manchester in November

Nikki Cross

Probably the best known of the call-ups, Nikki Cross featured on the episode of SmackDown which was broadcast from Manchester in November, losing to then-women's champion Becky Lynch.

Cross was part of the Sanity group prior to their own call-up to the main roster earlier this year and most recently feuded with the highly-rated Bianca Belair.

The 29-year-old Glaswegian has been an in-ring competitor for a decade, getting her start in the Scottish independent scene with ICW and Pro Wrestling: EVE and has spent the past two years in NXT.

Lacey Evans has made a name for herself as 'the lady of NXT'

Lacey Evans

Former United States marine Lacey Evans is a relative newcomer to wrestling, having first stepped into a ring in 2014 and making the move to NXT two years later.

While never at the top level of the women's division in developmental, she has had some notable matches against Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae and is widely regarded to have made big improvements in the past year.

Evans' gimmick as the 'Lady of NXT', which styles her as an ultra-patriotic conservative who dresses like a classic 1950s pin-up, has been very successful to date.

Heavy Machinery represent two-sixths of the NXT call-ups to the WWE main roster

Heavy Machinery

The tag team of Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic, better known as Heavy Machinery, have built a reputation as a duo who both wrestle a hybrid style which blends pure power and athleticism.

Tipping the scales at more than 700lbs, they are famous for their fondness for 'steak and weights' and both men have solid backgrounds in collegiate and amateur wrestling.

Knight and Dozovic have been wrestling together as a unit since 2016 and have never held a title, although Knight did appear in the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, entering as number 24

EC3 has been with WWE before - and has even held one of the company's championships

EC3

Ethan Carter III - known simply as EC3 in NXT - has been with WWE before, and has even been a champion, winning the tag titles in their Florida Championship Wrestling developmental group alongside Johnny Curtis, better known these days as Fandango.

In those days he was called Derrick Bateman and he spent several years in the WWE system, working in NXT from 2010-13 before establishing himself on the independent circuit in the half-decade after.

He returned to NXT in 2018 as an entrant in the six-man ladder match for the North American Championship at TakeoOver: New Orleans and has recently been feuding with Velveteen Dream.

Lars Sullivan has been promoted on Raw and SmackDown since Survivor Series

Lars Sullivan

Regular viewers of Raw and SmackDown will know the face and the name of Lars Sullivan - he's been featured in promotional videos on both brands for several weeks.

0:47 One of the most sought-after free agents in WWE history will soon be heading to Raw or SmackDown. One of the most sought-after free agents in WWE history will soon be heading to Raw or SmackDown.

"The Rocky Mountain Monster" is exactly what his nickname suggests; a huge specimen who very rarely loses matches and who is capable of being the menacing heel which has been the cornerstone of WWE booking for several decades.

Commentators on both Raw and SmackDown have built him up as 'the hottest free agent in sports entertainment' and his eventual destination still remains unclear.