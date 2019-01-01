WWE Raw: Dean Ambrose makes Intercontinental title defence

2:07 Apollo Crews earned a shot at Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose as part of WWE's 'fresh start' Apollo Crews earned a shot at Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose as part of WWE's 'fresh start'

Dean Ambrose ended 2018 with his Intercontinental championship reign intact after a successful defence against Apollo Crews on the year's final Raw.

Crews earned a 'fresh start' battle royal which featured the majority of the men's side of the Raw roster to earn the shot at Ambrose and the white belt.

He eliminated Baron Corbin - who himself was almost eliminated by the owner of the biggest losing streak in sports entertainment, Curt Hawkins - to secure the opportunity.

Crews enjoyed plenty of offense during a very good match but ultimately succumbed to a Dirty Deeds as Ambrose retained.

Triple H had some strong words for Seth Rollins

Rollins shows a new, meaner side

Seth Rollins had made his case for a rematch for the title he lost to his former Shield comrade Ambrose at TLC, but under the rules of the recent changes made in WWE, instant second chances are no longer being given after a belt has changed hands.

Triple H was on hand to remind Rollins of the 'fresh start' policy and that he would need to defeat Bobby Lashley if he wanted to get back in the championship frame.

The Game wanted Rollins to show more of his trademark fire in the match and he did, but took it too far, blasting Lashley with a chair to hand him the win by disqualification.

After the bell, Rollins continued to run wild with the chair on Lashley and Lio Rush. Could this be the start of a new Rollins, with a meaner edge?

Ronda Rousey ended a superb debut year in WWE on top of the Raw women's division

Rousey finishes 2018 on a high

It has been quite the debut year in WWE for Ronda Rousey - she had a glorious WrestleMania debut, has been in several excellent matches and has become a cornerstone of the women's division on Raw.

She will also begin 2019 as the Raw women's champion and in pole position to be one of the headline acts at this year's WrestleMania in New York in April.

She wrapped up 2018 in solid fashion too, teaming with her good friend Natalya to see off Nia Jax and Tamina in the final Raw main event of the year.

Nobody knows what lies ahead for Rousey but it's probably a safe bet that she will be a big part of what WWE does in the next 12 months.