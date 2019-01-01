WWE SmackDown: John Cena returns on first episode of 2019

John Cena returns to SmackDown tonight

One of Vince McMahon's Christmas presents is opened on SmackDown tonight, when John Cena returns to WWE television.

McMahon - as Father Christmas - confirmed on an episode of Raw last month that Cena will be back, although the nature of his involvement is not known at this stage.

He beat Baron Corbin on a non-televised WWE event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Boxing Day, his most recent in-ring outing since he teamed with Bobby Lashley to beat Elias and Kevin Owens at the Super Show-Down event in Australia on October 6.

Cena has been promoting his latest film Bumblebee in recent weeks but will be back in the world of sports entertainment for the blue brand's opening episode of 2019.

Becky Lynch could have some plans in store for Cena

What does "The Man" have in mind?

Could Cena's return see him cross paths with the hottest commodity in WWE today, Becky Lynch?

The 16-time world champion has consistently helped fellow wrestlers to become more popular throughout his career and an interaction with Lynch could take her popularity to an even higher level than the one at which it is already at.

How such a moment could manifest itself is uncertain but with Lynch the focal point of WWE going into 2019 there is every chance she could seize the day and make a Cena-related name for herself in some way.

Can Shane McMahon and The Miz form the best tag-team in the world?

Miz and Shane to team up?

The Miz made an impassioned plea to Shane McMahon on a Christmas night edition of Miz TV, again asking Shane-O-Mac to join forces with him to become "the best tag team in the world."

The A-Lister's passionate speech apparently connected with Shane, as he agreed to team up with Miz, though he gave him one warning: "You better not screw me, or there's going to be major consequences."

Now that the "co-besties" are officially teaming up, what's next for this brand-new tag team?