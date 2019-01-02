WWE SmackDown: Becky Lynch snubs John Cena

4:52 Becky Lynch made her lack of respect for John Cena very clear following their match on SmackDown Becky Lynch made her lack of respect for John Cena very clear following their match on SmackDown

Becky Lynch blindsided John Cena at the crucial moment during their mixed tag match on last night's SmackDown.

The 16-time world champion was back in town after a spell away from the ring and spoke of how he fully expected a man to emerge from the dressing room and deliver the standard trash talk.

What Cena did not anticipate was "The Man" coming out and the subsequent massive display of disrespect from Lynch, whose own verbal beatdown was only interrupted by the arrival of Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas.

That led to a mixed tag match between the two duos and the latest demonstration of Cena's 'moves of doom' list, which culminated with a Lightning Fist that rattled Almas so hard he flew out of the ring.

Lynch had earlier stolen Cena's glory during their mixed tag match

While Cena celebrated, however, Lynch threw him through the ropes to claim the glory for herself, forcing Vega to tap out to a Dis-Arm-Her.

The disrespect did not end there, either. Cena offered Lynch a post-match handshake on a job well done, but instead she returned fire with the "you can't see me" gesture and made her way to the back.

AJ Styles is back in the title picture after winning a fatal five-way for a championship shot at Royal Rumble

Styles earns Royal Rumble title shot

AJ Styles will again be Daniel Bryan's opponent when the pair clash at the Royal Rumble for the WWE championship later this month.

Styles booked his place at the event in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 27 by coming through a five-man battle which also included Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and the emerging talent of Mustafa Ali.

The Viper was seconds away from clinching the title bout after he planted Ali with an RKO, but Mysterio broke up the pin. A 619 to Orton looked to be Mysterio's ticket to Phoenix, but Joe pulled him off the ring apron, giving Styles the opening to connect with a springboard 450 Splash to pin The Viper and earn the shot.

Shinsuke Nakamura exacted some revenge on Rusev after his United States title loss last week

Nakamura sneak-attacks Rusev

It was looking to be another Happy Rusev Day as The Bulgarian Brute declared that he would take great pride in being United States Champion after winning the title from Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

Rusev pledged allegiance to the star-spangled title, but the "Rusev Day, USA!" chants were cut short when Nakamura attacked him from behind.

Lana came to her husband's aid, jumping on The Artist's back to stop the attack and Rusev got back to his feet and clobbered Nakamura with a Machka kick, but The King of Strong Style fell backward, landing on top of his wife.

The melee temporarily stopped as Rusev checked on Lana, but the relentless Nakamura pounced on the United States Champion and floored him with a Kinshasa.