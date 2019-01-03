WWE chairman Vince McMahon leads 'Mean' Gene Okerlund tributes

Vince McMahon described Gene Okerlund as 'the voice behind so many of WWE's most iconic and entertaining moments'

WWE chairman Vince McMahon has paid tribute to legendary interviewer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund, who died on Wednesday aged 76.

Okerlund was a staple of WWF programming throughout their glorious period in the 1980s, having a superb on-screen chemistry with Hulk Hogan and lending a feeling of journalistic authenticity to several memorable moments.

McMahon worked closely with Okerlund, who he recruited from the AWA at a pivotal time during the then-WWF's national expansion, and was glowing in his praise for the man known as "Mean" Gene.

"It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever "Mean" Gene Okerlund entered a room," he wrote on Twitter. "He was the voice behind so many of WWE's most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely."

Hogan himself also had some fond words for the man with whom he enjoyed a great partnership for the vast majority of his 1980s run.

"The best partner I ever had," he said in a post on Twitter. "We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me "hey big man what do u want to do?" I would always answer "just follow you brother" and it worked from 1980 - 2017. RIP my brother HH."

Ric Flair, who worked alongside Okerlund during his 1991-92 WWF run and later during the pair's time together in World Championship Wrestling, said: "One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019.

Okerlund's spell at the announcers' table with Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan delighted fans for years

"Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone's Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You."

Triple H said: "A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of WWE's most memorable segments. "Mean Gene" was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

And Stephanie McMahon said: "Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. Thank you Mean Gene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones."