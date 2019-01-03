WWE star Roman Reigns 'in a good position' as leukaemia treatment continues

Seth Rollins says a Roman Reigns comeback will happen 'sooner rather than later'

Seth Rollins says Roman Reigns is "in a good position" as he continues his treatment for leukaemia.

Rollins gave the update in an interview with Fox 2 News in Detroit, also stating that Reigns is "primed to make a comeback sooner rather than later".

Reigns, real name Joe Anoa'i, has been away from WWE since revealing he has leukaemia live on the October 23 episode of Monday Night Raw, although he made it clear he was not retiring from sports entertainment completely.

3:04 Roman Reigns revealed he has leukaemia on the October 23 episode of Raw Roman Reigns revealed he has leukaemia on the October 23 episode of Raw

"Roman is doing great," said Rollins, with whom Reigns is very close friends. "He obviously spent the holidays home with his family and he's doing really good. He's in a good position. He's primed to make a comeback, hopefully sometime sooner rather than later.

"But, at the end of the day, he's just focusing on getting healthy right now. I will say that he's doing good, he's in good spirits."