WWE Royal Rumble: Former champions Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Nia Jax confirm entry

Twenty-one of the 30 participants for the women's Royal Rumble match are now known following a string of declarations.

Recently-dethroned SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair confirmed she will compete in the event on Sunday night, where the winner will receive a WrestleMania title shot of their choice.

Flair is one of eight former world champions to declare her entry for the event, alongside Bayley, Nia Jax, Mickie James, Naomi, Natalya, Alicia Fox and Carmella, who will take the coveted #30 spot and enter last as a reward for winning the Mixed Match Challenge.

R-Truth, who was her partner for that competition, gets the same honour in the men's Rumble.

Nia Jax seeks a route back to the WWE title picture at the Royal Rumble

It is not known whether the participants in the event's two title matches - Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Asuka and Becky Lynch - will enter the Rumble.

Confirmed entry list: Natalya, Bayley, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Tamina, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Dana Brooke, Lana, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Carmella.

WWE Royal Rumble takes place live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday.