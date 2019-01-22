WWE: John Cena a doubt for Royal Rumble

0:48 John Cena's status for the 30-man Royal Rumble match is in doubt due to injury John Cena's status for the 30-man Royal Rumble match is in doubt due to injury

John Cena is a doubt for this year's Royal Rumble after injuring his ankle on last week's Raw.

WWE confirmed Cena sustained the ankle injury during the fatal four-way eight days ago in which Finn Balor won the right to face Universal champion Brock Lesnar at Sunday's Box Office event.

Cena struggled to put weight on his right foot towards the end of the match and in a special report released by WWE, the injury was confirmed.

"The situation goes from bad to worse as during a training session, John re-aggravated the injury," the statement said.

"At this stage, his status for the Royal Rumble match is not known."

Cena had declared himself for the Rumble in a bid to win a WrestleMania title match and eventually overtake Ric Flair's record for world-title reigns. Both men currently have 16 to their name.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are the two favourites to win the Rumble and go on to a huge WrestleMania match.