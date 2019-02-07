LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast - the road to WrestleMania continues

There's plenty of Becky Lynch content in this week's episode of the Lock Up

The Sky Sports WWE team are back in the studio to break down a Becky Lynch-heavy week of television as the road to WrestleMania continues.

WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined by Sky Sports News' Emma 'Big E' Paton and the king of all the tech guys, TJ, to chat through this week's offerings from Raw and SmackDown.

If you like the one and only Lass Kicker then this is the episode for you, as the crew take a long look at Becky's recent character developments and attempt to answer the question: "Is she really the new Stone Cold?"

That debate spills over into a wider conversation about intergender violence and whether it will be making a longer-term return to our screens or if Nia Jax's Royal Rumble moment was simply a one-off.

Becky Lynch was front and centre in both Raw and SmackDown this week

They also take a look at the field for the Elimination Chamber match to establish the new women's tag-team champions and ponder a few options outside of the event favourites, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Add in a dash of Dean Ambrose and a conversation about potential WrestleMania opponents for Daniel Bryan and everything is in place for another lively Lock Up!

