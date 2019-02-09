WWE: Ronda Rousey to defend title against Ruby Riott at Elimination Chamber

Ruby Riott becomes the latest woman to challenge Ronda Rousey for her Raw championship, at Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw women's title against Ruby Riott at the Elimination Chamber event, live on Sky Sports Box Office on February 17.

On last week's Raw, Rousey was irate after her would-be WrestleMania opponent Becky Lynch refused to get checked out by WWE medical personnel and was duly suspended.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet opted to take out her frustrations on The Riott Squad by making Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan tap out to the armbar in back-to-back matches.

Though it looked for a moment as if Rousey might tangle with the third member of the heel trio as well, Riott backed down at the last second, claiming later that she had chosen to tend to her injured friends instead.

The pair will now go head to head in a week's time, meaning Rousey will have defended her Raw women's championship against the vast majority of the Monday night roster.

At the same event, Morgan and Logan will compete for the vacant WWE women's tag-team titles in an Elimination Chamber match against five other pairs.