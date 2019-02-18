Three new champions crowned at WWE Elimination Chamber on dramatic and brutal night

1:28 We've picked out the best moment's from Elimination Chamber 2019. We've picked out the best moment's from Elimination Chamber 2019.

Three WWE titles had new owners on a night of drama and brutality at Elimination Chamber.

Sasha Banks and Bayley lived up to their pre-event billing as favourites to win the company's newly-minted women's tag-team titles by running out victorious in a Chamber match.

The 'Boss n Hug Connection' started and ended the match, beating the SmackDown team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in the final elimination for the history-making win.

Banks and Bayley were both highly emotional after the match, with the latter unable to speak at all and Banks issuing a short speech while wiping away tears.

0:59 Go behind the scenes of Sasha Banks & Bayley's first photoshoot as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Go behind the scenes of Sasha Banks & Bayley's first photoshoot as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

In the event's other Elimination Chamber match, Daniel Bryan retained the WWE championship despite a strong and spirited effort from Kofi Kingston.

7:02 Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods reflect on Kofi's tremendous opportunity and responsibility of challenging for the WWE Championship Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods reflect on Kofi's tremendous opportunity and responsibility of challenging for the WWE Championship

Bryan also started and ended that match and ultimately scored the win with a running knee strike but only after Kingston - a late addition to the match following an injury to Mustafa Ali - after several close calls.

Finn Balor won the Intercontinental title from Bobby Lashley in a handicap match after pinning Lashley's partner Lio Rush.

Rush tagged himself in, to the frustration of Lashley, but fell victim to a Coup de Grace as the Irish star won the belt, and Rush then found himself on the wrong end of a post-match Lashley beatdown.

Finn Balor is the Intercontinental champion after a victory which deeply upset Bobby Lashley

SmackDown has new tag-team champions after The Usos beat The Miz and Shane McMahon to win the belts for a fourth time.

Miz seemed to have the match won with a Skull-Crushing Finale on Jimmy Uso only for him to reverse the pin attempt into a crucifix version of his own for the three-count.

1:34 In spite of her 60-day suspension, Becky Lynch crashed WWE Elimination Chamber and relentlessly attacked both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey with her crutches In spite of her 60-day suspension, Becky Lynch crashed WWE Elimination Chamber and relentlessly attacked both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey with her crutches

Ronda Rousey comfortably retained the Raw women's championship with a quick win over Ruby Riott but the aftermath of the match saw a three-way confrontation between Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, who arrived on crutches despite being suspended.

Lynch proceeded to attack both Flair and Rousey with the crutches, cutting Rousey's head open in the process, before being led away by WWE officials.

Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley gave Braun Strowman a triple powerbomb through two tables

The no-disqualification match between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin saw Corbin take full advantage of the match stipulation with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley interfering.

The trio gave Strowman a triple powerbomb through two tables to give Corbin a straightforward win.