Elimination Chamber: Five things we learned at WWE's chaotic pay-per-view

Could Kofi Kingston be a WrestleMania challenger for Daniel Bryan?

There were three title changes at Elimination Chamber but arguably the biggest twist came in the match in which no WWE championship gold changed hands.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, Finn Balor and The Usos are all waking up with WWE titles in their possession after the February pay-per-view saw several new champions established.

It also saw an unlikely challenger to SmackDown's top title emerge from almost out of nowhere, the further enhancement of the reputation of - possibly - the best in the business today and some highs and lows for the women's division.

We take a look at five key talking points to emerge from a hectic night in Houston...

Kofi Kingston had the Houston crowd in the palm of his hand as he narrowly missed out on a win over Daniel Bryan

Kofi Kingston can be a contender

Whether he can ride his current wave of momentum all the way to WrestleMania remains to be seen, but Kofi Kingston was arguably the most popular performer of the entire Elimination Chamber.

Although his role in the contest may have originally been designed for Mustafa Ali, he came across as a legitimate threat to Daniel Bryan and had the Houston crowd in the palm of his hand.

SmackDown is without a natural face to challenge Bryan at the biggest show of the year but may just have stumbled across one.

Daniel Bryan's in-ring psychology is almost second to none in today's WWE

Daniel Bryan lived up to all expectations - again

Bryan himself, meanwhile, continues to be nothing less than excellent in the ring and his talents there were one of the main reasons Kingston got the crowd responses that he did.

Like great old-school WWE champions before him, he has a wealth of experience in other environments on which to call. With his psychology and storytelling, he's a modern-day Bret Hart, a modern-day Harley Race.

It doesn't happen so much these days, but Bryan used to call himself the GOAT - the greatest of all time. Maybe when his career is complete, everyone else will too.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville didn't win in the Elimination Chamber, but came out of it looking strong

The women's tag match did exactly what it was supposed to

While you could make a case for a couple of the other teams to win the belts, Sasha Banks and Bayley are an established duo and main-event players who bring an instant prestige to the championship which none of the others would have.

But the match did elevate just about all the other pairings, with the Riott Squad looking good both giving and taking offense, The IIconics providing plenty of entertainment and old-school villainous behaviour and Nia Jax and Tamina dominating - albeit briefly - as powerhouses.

The natural choice for the Boss n Hug Connection's first opponents, however, is Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, who were made to look the strongest of all the challengers and who improve with every opportunity they are given.

Ruby Riott did not last long in her match against Ronda Rousey

The evening's big loser was Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott's crack at the Raw women's title lasted less than two minutes and consisted mainly of stalling before a Piper's Pit and quick tap-out to an Armbar.

It was a plot device purely to tee up the angle involving Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch and Riott was the sacrificial lamb for the greater good of the hottest program in WWE today. No problem with that.

But would it have been better to make this, say, a WrestleMania contract signing between Flair and Rousey - which Lynch interrupted - rather than weakening Riott, who has proved herself more than capable in the ring?

Bobby Lashley's partnership with Lio Rush came to a violent end

The Lashey/Rush partnership ended too soon

Bobby Lashley's loss of the Intercontinental title to Finn Balor led directly to the violent dissolution of his partnership with Lio Rush after what feels like only a few months.

In fairness, some of their interplay did not come off as well as it initially had, but Lashley was still better with Rush than without him and probably does need a similar mouthpiece going forward.

As for Rush, how about pairing him up with the new champ? Finn Balor is a decent talker but Rush is in the top tier and a partnership between the two could provide plenty of entertainment.