LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast

Check out the latest episode of the Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast.

This week Anton Toloui is joined by Emma 'Big E' Paton and producers Faz and TJ.

We discuss...

- the recent NXT appearances on Raw and SmackDown and if it was the right time.

- Kofi Kingston's uprising at Elimination Chamber and winning the right to face Daniel Bryan at Fastlane.

- Becky Lynch attacking Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

- Plus we look at the news concerning Tye Dillinger asking for his release, The Undertaker appearing at WrestleMania and Ronda Rousey signing up for Total Divas!