WWE: WrestleMania II headliner King Kong Bundy dies aged 61

King Kong Bundy faced Hulk Hogan in a cage match at WrestleMania II

King Kong Bundy, who main-evented WrestleMania II in 1986, has died at the age of 61.

Bundy faced Hulk Hogan in a steel cage in the second version of WWE's biggest annual event on the portion of the card which took place in Los Angeles.

Bundy headlined WrestleMania II in 1986

Bundy was appropriately called the "walking condominium," standing at an impressive 6ft 4ins and weighing 458lbs. The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised.

In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up.

The Atlantic City native broke into WWE in the 1980s, dominating at the first WrestleMania and memorably challenging Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a cage at WrestleMania II.

Wow. King Kong Bundy was soooo good and ahead of his time. He was a machine and he never ran out of gas. @WWEBigE stole his 5 count in NXT too. #RIP — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 5, 2019

Although Bundy left WWE in the late 80s, he returned in 1994 as part of The Million Dollar Corporation, once again destroying rivals with the Avalanche Splash and proving that he was one of the greatest and most eye-catching big men to lace up a set of boots.