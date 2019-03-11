WWE Fastlane: Ronda Rousey causes chaos at roller-coaster pay-per-view event

Charlotte Flair dominated Becky Lynch in their match at Fastlane

Ronda Rousey made a big impact at Fastlane as chaos reigned supreme on the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania.

Several matches were changed and several competitors interfered in matches on a night which saw no title changes but plenty of drama and future plans laid down.

The most significant came in the match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, where the latter required a win to insert herself in the Raw title match between Flair and Rousey at WrestleMania.

Clearly suffering with a knee injury, Lynch was brutalised by Flair for the majority of the match but Rousey intervened, striking Lynch to give her the victory by disqualification.

That means all three women will compete for the Raw title in New York on April 7 at WWE's biggest show of the year.

The Shield enjoyed a glorious final reunion at Fastlane

The Shield returned in dominant fashion for a final reunion which ended with a convincing victory over Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.

McIntyre was put through a commentary desk with a Shield Bomb while Corbin received one in the ring, allowing Roman Reigns to make the cover and secure the win in the Fastlane main event.

Samoa Joe reigned supreme in another superb four-way match for his United States title

Kofi Kingston had a bizarre evening which began with him being added to the Daniel Bryan-Kevin Owens match for the WWE title under triple threat rules only to then be put in a two-on-one handicap match against The Bar.

Sheamus and Cesaro won easily and then when the time came for Bryan and Owens to face off, it was Mustafa Ali who came out - and who was pinned by Bryan after being caught with a flying knee in mid-air.

Mustafa Ali took to the skies in his WWE title match against Daniel Bryan

Sasha Banks and Bayley made a successful first defence of the WWE women's tag titles by defeating Nia Jax and Tamina but found themselves on the wrong end of a post-match attack from the vanquished pair.

That led to a response from Beth Phoenix, who had been on commentary, and found herself - and the running-in Natalya - also laid out by Jax and Tamina.

Beth Phoenix found herself involved in the post-match angle following the WWE women' tag title match

Another contest with a post-match twist came following The Usos' successful title defence against The Miz and Shane McMahon.

Shane, furious to have been on the losing side, took out his frustrations with an assault on The Miz and even squared up to his father in a very clear turn to the dark side.

A change to the scheduled event card saw a rematch of the United States title match from SmackDown with Samoa Joe retaining after Rey Mysterio succumbed to the Coquina Clutch in a bout which also featured Andrade and R-Truth.

Asuka held on to the SmackDown women's title against Mandy Rose after Sonya Deville's interference backfired - potentially planting the seeds for a split of that team - and The Revival remain Raw tag champions after seeing off Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and Ricochet & Aleister Black in a very good contest.