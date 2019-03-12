WWE legend Kurt Angle to retire at WrestleMania 35 with 'farewell match'

1:53 Kurt Angle has revealed he will have the final match of his career at WrestleMania Kurt Angle has revealed he will have the final match of his career at WrestleMania

Kurt Angle has revealed he will have the final match of his career at this year's WrestleMania.

Angle made the announcement on last night's episode of Raw that he will have a "farewell match" at WWE's biggest show of the year, which takes place at the MetLife Arena on April 7.

"I want to thank each and every one of you - you made it so much fun for me," an emotional Angle told the crowd in Pittsburgh. "I literally had the time of my life.

A long chant of "thank you Kurt" rang out in the arena before Angle defeated Apollo Crews in a short match which saw the two competitors embrace after the bell.

Angle arrived in WWE in 1999 after winning the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta and made his main-roster debut after a year in developmental.

He won six world titles between 2000 and 2006 before a 10-year run with TNA - for whom he also won six world championships - before returning to WWE in 2017 and entering the Hall of Fame.

Angle was cast as the General Manager for Raw and in a storyline which featured Jason Jordan as his illegitimate son, and has continued to compete on a part-time basis.