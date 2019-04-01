WWE News

WrestleMania Gold: Icon vs. Icon, when The Rock faced Hulk Hogan

Last Updated: 01/04/19 9:33am
We head back to WrestleMania X8, when two of the biggest superstars in WWE clashed in Canada
For our first dip in the WrestleMania archive, we head back to the epic clash between The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

We'll be bringing you a nostalgia-infused video a day in the week building up to WrestleMania 35, which you can see live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday night.

And where better to start than the epic WrestleMania X-8 moment between two icons of their respective eras when Rocky and Hogan came face to face in Toronto's SkyDome?

