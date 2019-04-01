WrestleMania Gold: Icon vs. Icon, when The Rock faced Hulk Hogan

For our first dip in the WrestleMania archive, we head back to the epic clash between The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

We'll be bringing you a nostalgia-infused video a day in the week building up to WrestleMania 35, which you can see live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday night.

And where better to start than the epic WrestleMania X-8 moment between two icons of their respective eras when Rocky and Hogan came face to face in Toronto's SkyDome?