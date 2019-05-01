Goldberg to make WWE return at Saudi Arabia event

1:54 Goldberg shocked the world by beating Brock Lesnar in short order at Survivor Series 2016 Goldberg shocked the world by beating Brock Lesnar in short order at Survivor Series 2016

Goldberg will make a surprise return to WWE as part of the company's event in Saudi Arabia next month.

Although the details of his role at the event, which takes place in Jeddah on June 7, are unknown at this stage, Goldberg will be in attendance alongside other legendary figures such as The Undertaker and Triple H.

Brock Lesnar has also been named as one of the competitors for the event, with AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins also scheduled to appear.

WWE staged two events in Saudi Arabia last year, the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, and received some criticism for doing so.

Goldberg retired from active competition after losing the Universal title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 having won it two months earlier from Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

It capped a brief return to the company after almost 12 years away from it and was very well received by WWE fans.

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year as the headline inductee and is now preparing to once again return to the world of sports entertainment at the age of 52.