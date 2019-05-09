Drew McIntyre: WWE roster wants to see huge pay-per-view event in UK

Wembley Stadium hosted SummerSlam 1992 and is still considered one of WWE's greatest events

Drew McIntyre has told Sky Sports he is refusing to give up on the idea of a blockbuster pay-per-view being held in the UK.

WWE's superstars head to these shores next week for a lengthy leg of their European tour.

Like clockwork, it triggers the debate once again as to when, if ever, WWE might bring one of its landmark shows such as Wrestlemania to the UK.

Drew McIntyre says WWE wrestlers love competing in front of British audiences

The images of the last such event, SummerSlam more than 25 years ago, are etched in the mind of many fans and superstars.

They have been calling for a British-based WrestleMania ever since, but bosses have always remained cool on the prospect, citing the huge logistical issues of staging the week-long event.

Sky Sports spoke exclusively to Raw superstar McIntyre, and the 33-year-old championed the cause once again.

He feels the unique atmosphere provided by the Brits at WWE shows will make for a mightily memorable occasion.

British Bulldog was led to the ring by Lennox Lewis at SummerSlam in 1992 at a packed-out Wembley Stadium

"I think it's something everybody would enjoy, including the roster," he said.

"They love coming to the UK and everyone is excited for the tour because everyone is always so wild and rowdy.

"That really gets everyone to up their game and they bring their best game possible, so I can't even imagine the level of excitement and the atmosphere of a pay-per-view in the UK for the first time since SummerSlam 92.

"I am sure it's possible - there's a way we're gonna figure this out because it's going to happen one way or another."