Drew McIntyre: WWE roster wants to see huge pay-per-view event in UK
"It's going to happen one way or another," Scottish star tells Sky Sports
By Matty Paddock
Last Updated: 09/05/19 8:11am
Drew McIntyre has told Sky Sports he is refusing to give up on the idea of a blockbuster pay-per-view being held in the UK.
WWE's superstars head to these shores next week for a lengthy leg of their European tour.
Like clockwork, it triggers the debate once again as to when, if ever, WWE might bring one of its landmark shows such as Wrestlemania to the UK.
The images of the last such event, SummerSlam more than 25 years ago, are etched in the mind of many fans and superstars.
They have been calling for a British-based WrestleMania ever since, but bosses have always remained cool on the prospect, citing the huge logistical issues of staging the week-long event.
Sky Sports spoke exclusively to Raw superstar McIntyre, and the 33-year-old championed the cause once again.
He feels the unique atmosphere provided by the Brits at WWE shows will make for a mightily memorable occasion.
"I think it's something everybody would enjoy, including the roster," he said.
"They love coming to the UK and everyone is excited for the tour because everyone is always so wild and rowdy.
"That really gets everyone to up their game and they bring their best game possible, so I can't even imagine the level of excitement and the atmosphere of a pay-per-view in the UK for the first time since SummerSlam 92.
"I am sure it's possible - there's a way we're gonna figure this out because it's going to happen one way or another."