WWE: Ali cannot wait for London debut as WWE heads to Europe

Ali will compete in front of British crowds for the first time on next week's WWE tour

Smackdown Live's high-flying sensation Ali admits he cannot wait to roll into London when WWE hits the UK next week.

The former 205 Live and NXT star joins athletes from both red and blue brands in crossing the pond for the company's latest overseas adventure.

Ali, who is readying himself for an appearance in the Money in the Bank ladder match later this month, told Sky Sports he's "really excited" to be involved in Europe, having only had a brief taste of such action before.

Ali will compete for the Money In The Bank briefcase at the event on Sky Sports Box Office on May 19

He wiill be part of the Smackdown Live taping at London's O2 next Tuesday before climbing back aboard the tour bus for further dates across the UK and beyond.

It continues a meteoric rise in WWE for the 33-year-old, who left 205 Live to become a permanent fixture on Tuesday nights.

"I've only had the pleasure of being on one international tour before and got to go to Austria and Paris," explained Ali, who has wowed fans with his incredible performances since the turn of the year.

"I'll be joining the guys in London and doing the remaining half of the tour, and I'm really excited to get there.

"All of the guys who've been here for a long time talk about how great the fans are on these international tours because they only come around so often.

"American fans may be a little more spoiled because they see us all the time, so when we go overseas it is always a big deal.

"I'm really looking forward to it."